ATTLEBORO — This year’s Winter Night Festival will be graced with the presence of unicorns that are sure to enchant the youngsters.
The mythical creatures are a new feature of the festival, which is being revived this year after a one-year hiatus used to revamp the popular cold-weather event.
“Children will be able to ride the unicorns, pet the unicorns or have their picture taken with unicorns,” Dianne Falk, one of the organizers, said Friday.
The event will also have many of the attractions people have enjoyed over the years, including ice sculptors, face painters, jewelry and craft shows, a bonfire, music and a food court.
However, organizers still need help.
Falk said the festival needs more food vendors.
“We need restaurants including a coffee and hot chocolate vendor for the food court,” she said, noting that Attleboro Pizza and the Bates Masonic Lodge are the only vendors to sign on so far.
“Pizza and fried Oreos are back for another year,” she said.
She’s happy about that, but more restaurants are wanted, and preferably local ones.
“I don’t want to go out of town, but I will if I have to,” she said.
Also needed are sponsors to help pay for the event, which usually attracts as many as 5,000 people.
Columbia Gas is the main sponsor, but more businesses are needed, Falk said.
“Sponsor sign-ups are going slower than expected,” she said. “Businesses can sponsor light pole banners for 60 days of advertising, or they can become an ‘associate sponsor’ and be on-site with a display table.”
The festival is slated for 4 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 in a downtown area near City Hall.
Restaurants that would like to sell their food and businesses that would like to purchase a sponsorship can contact Falk at 508-399-7300 for more information or to sign up.
She can be contacted by email at dianne@cardinalgraphicdesign.com.
