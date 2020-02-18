ATTLEBORO — The city’s downtown Winter Night Festival is back with unicorns, a bonfire, food trucks and more.
After a year off for retooling, the 10th edition of the free event (except for food and drink) is scheduled for Saturday, with a rain or snow date of Sunday, and will feature some new attractions as well as some old favorites.
There’s something for every member of the family, even if all that member wants to do is eat a cheesesteak sandwich, drink coffee, listen to music and watch the world go by in the historic heart of Attleboro amid the brisk dark of a February night.
But there’s a lot more to do than that.
“Unicorns” named Simba, Jewel and Daisy are new this year and children weighing less than 100 pounds can take real rides on the mythical creatures.
Also new is a band of “surprise” entertainers roaming the center of the Jewelry City. A press release gave no clues about the nature of the surprise.
Start time for the event is 4 p.m., and the end time, 7:30 p.m., which organizers say better fits the usual attendance patterns, making it even more family friendly.
Meanwhile, the bonfire surrounded by drummers returns along with fire jugglers, an ice sculptor (sponsored by The Sun Chronicle), jewelry, craft and art exhibits, live music inside and recorded music outside.
A horse-drawn hayride will give attendees a tour of the whole festival and cuddly alpacas will attract animal lovers and non-animal lovers who will assuredly be converted once they see their fuzzy little faces.
The food court, located in City Hall’s Park Street parking lot, will include four food trucks along with Hong Kong Treasures restaurant and Ezekiel Bates Masonic Lodge members, who will serve up their famous fried Oreos.
Boy Scout Troop 24 will sell hot chocolate and water in Gilbert-Perry Square.
The food trucks scheduled to attend include The Burgundian, which sells coffee and waffles; Gotta Q BBQ, which, of course, sells barbecue; HG80, which sells what they call “un-traditional tacos”; and Red’s RI Street Kitchen, which sells cheesesteak sandwiches, fried chicken and gyros.
Live music by Herringbone will be presented inside City Hall while Attleboro DJ Nate Adams will spin the disks under the city’s stone railroad arch.
A snow queen, who will be looked up to by all partly because she’s on stilts and partly because she’s a queen, will wander the festival to dazzle the kids. Meanwhile, caricature artists will produce free funny portraits of the young and not so young and the pretty and the not so pretty alike in the Attleboro Arts Museum. And across the street at City Hall, face painters will improve the visage of all comers.
Heller Photography will take free photos that will be available for download after the event.
For those who want to stay out of the cold, an exhibit and sale by Attleboro Jewelers takes place in the Registry of Deeds.
In addition, there’s an art exhibit and craft show in the museum.
Top sponsors for Winter Night Festival this year are Bristol County Savings Bank, Columbia Gas and National Grid.
Fifteen other businesses, including The Sun Chronicle, have purchased light pole banners to help publicize the event. The Sun Chronicle is also helping to publicize it through the newspaper and its website, www.thesunchronicle.com, and editors and ad reps from the news organization will be at the event.
New England Behavioral Services is sponsoring the unicorns and will have free stuffed unicorns for children, while supplies last, an organizer said. They will be situated next to the unicorn attraction behind the Deeds/RMV building.
For more information and exact times of performances go to www.attleborowinterfestival.com.
There’s a hotline to call if the weather looks iffy. That number is 774- 203-1800.
