ATTLEBORO — A woman accused of attempting to kill her 65-year-old mother last week waived a hearing Monday and was ordered held without bail in pretrial detention.
Michele C. Brooks, 47, of Oakdale Street in Attleboro, is accused of assaulting her mother with a metal bat in addition to trying to suffocate her with a pillow and choke her last Wednesday.
She has pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to attempted murder and related charges.
Her lawyer, Joshua Werner of Easton, did not challenge the prosecution’s request to hold her in custody without bail under the state's dangerousness law.
Her mother, Mary Brooks, told police she faked having a stroke in order to escape to a neighbor’s to get help. She was treated at Sturdy Memorial Hospital and released.
It is not the first time Michele Brooks has been charged with assaulting a person in their 60s.
In 2008, she was sentenced to serve two years in prison for armed robbery and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon on a person 60 or over, according to court records.
Brooks pleaded guilty but details of the case in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston were not available.
Because of her previous conviction, a charge of assault and battery by means of dangerous weapon on a person 60 or over was amended to a subsequent offense.
Prosecutors have the option to seek a grand jury indictment and try the case in superior court or in district court. They have not indicated their plans.
Brooks is due back in court Dec. 9 for a probable cause hearing during which prosecutors are expected to lay out some of the evidence in their case against her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.