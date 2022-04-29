ATTLEBORO — A 20-year-old South Attleboro woman admitted Friday to grabbing the steering wheel of her boyfriend’s car in March 2020, causing it to crash into a house on South Main Street.
After her admission, Kaylee M. Surdam of 510 Highland Ave., was placed on probation for two years by Attleboro District Court Judge Robert Harnais.
The judge continued the case against Surdam, who has no prior criminal record, without a finding for the period of probation.
Surdam and her boyfriend were arguing on March 17, 2020 when she grabbed the steering wheel, causing him to lose control of the car, according to a police report.
The car went off South Main Street, severed a fire hydrant and crashed through a metal fence before hitting a house at 709 South Main.
Surdam, who was trapped in the vehicle, and her boyfriend were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to the report.
No one in the house was injured but it was declared inhabitable until repairs could be made.
Surdam was charged with driving to endanger, domestic assault and malicious damage.
A prosecutor said no restitution from the defendant was necessary because the damage was covered by insurance.
Surdam was ordered to submit to a mental health evaluation.