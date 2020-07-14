ATTLEBORO -- A city woman who was charged with sitting on a gravestone in Hillside Cemetery only to have it topple on her and injure her leg, has pleaded guilty.
Shania A. Rebello, 30, of 456 South Main St., Apt. 2, entered her plea Monday in Attleboro District Court to a charge of vandalizing a gravestone. She was sentenced to one day in jail, which was deemed served.
The incident occurred Aug. 4 of last year. Police and fire personnel were called to the cemetery off North Main Street but before they arrived two of the woman's friends had managed to get the stone off her, according to a police report.
She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for a possible leg fracture.
The gravestone toppled from its base. No restitution was sought in the plea agreement reached by both sides.
