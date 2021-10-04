ATTLEBORO
Long lost photos are finding their way back into family albums around the state, nation and even the world thanks to an Attleboro woman who has become known as the “Photo Angel.”
Kate Kelley, 43, a Seekonk native and current Attleboro resident, has always had a deep interest in genealogy inspired by her mom and other family members.
And being a descendant of Gov. William Bradford, one of the original Plymouth settlers, as well as John Blakeslee Alcott, a veteran of the Revolutionary War, which gives Kelley membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution, one can understand why.
And yes, Alcott is related to Louisa May Alcott and Kelley is vice-regent of the Attleboro DAR Chapter.
But lately, Kelley, who’s a special education teacher at the Jackson School in Plainville, has been helping others get in touch with their pasts.
She seeks out old photos with names on the back at antique stores and researches the names through online platforms, like ancestry.com or findagrave.com, to find descendants who may want the photos for their personal family albums and to add a face to a name in the family history.
Sometimes the photos have the names of the photographers and sometimes where the photo was taken, which gives her clues about where the family was from and perhaps where it is now.
There is sometimes a lot of detective work to be done. “I go on genealogy websites,” Kelley said. “I cast a wide net and hope for the best.”
And she’s been successful.
Most descendants are very happy to get the old photos back.
“They are so overjoyed,” Kelley said. “Most of them already have a vested interest in their genealogy.”
Kelley said she’s returned photos to 30 states including Massachusetts, of course.
She keeps track by pinning the locations on a map.
She’s also returned photos to Canada, the United Kingdom and New Zealand.
This is something she does for pure enjoyment.
It’s something she calls “a labor of love.”
“It’s really fun,” she said.
She hasn’t been at it that long, since April or May of this year, but the effort has become known far and wide.
There’s a Facebook page dedicated to the Photo Angel Project and Kelley’s efforts have been featured in The Boston Globe.
As fate would have it, the TV show “Chronicle” will feature Kelley on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. in a segment called “Labors of Love.”
That show will be on WCVB, Channel 5.
