ATTLEBORO -- A city woman faces charges after allegedly ramming her SUV into three vehicles, including a police cruiser, in Narragansett, R.I.
The incident began Tuesday morning when a R.I. Department of Environmental Management employee asked Elise Collins, 57, to move her SUV, which was illegally parked on DEM property on Great Island Road, officials said.
Collins allegedly flipped them off and sped away, crashing into a DEM police officer's truck. The officer received minor wrist injuries, authorities said.
When a Narragansett police officer approached Collins, she repeatedly rammed the officer's cruiser and the DEM truck, authorities said.
The driver of another vehicle and police tried to box the SUV in.
Collins was transported to South County Hospital for treatment and an evaluation, officials said.
A video obtained by WJAR-TV in Providence captured the incident in which the SUV Collins was driving caught fire after hitting the other vehicles on Galilee Escape Road.
Narragansett police plan to charge Collins with traffic violations while DEM is investigating and plans to submit information to the state Attorney General's Office for the purpose of charging a felony case.