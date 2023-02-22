ATTLEBORO — A city woman was among a three people rescued last weekend after their SUV got stranded in heavy snow in Eaton, N.H., near the Maine border.
Stephanie Henriques, 32, and the others were rescued by Good Samaritans and state conservation officials Saturday afternoon, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a press release.
Henriques was traveling with Hannalore Tice, 38, of Westwood, who was driving a Toyota 4 Runner and following her GPS to the Foss Mountain Hiking Trail in east central New Hampshire, the department said.
Tice had gotten onto Willis Bean Road in Eaton, which is off Kennard Hill Road in Porter, Maine, and drove just over 2½ miles before getting stuck in the snow, the department said.
A third woman, Rachel Felson, 32, of Boston, was also in the vehicle.
Just after 3 p.m., N.H. Fish and Game was notified the vehicle was stranded and began a search.
The roads in the area are not maintained in the winter and, due to poor cell service, an exact location for the group was unknown and multiple attempts to establish contact failed, the department said.
Conservation officers arrived shortly before 5 p.m. and located the group at their vehicle on Willis Bean Road just under 2½ miles from the Maine border, according to the department.
Local Good Samaritans were also on the scene and had been attempting to dig them out. Christopher Elliot of Critters Towing and Off Road Recovery used his tracked Chevy Blazer to extricate the vehicle and get it back to Kennard Road just after 8:30 p.m., the department said.
Fish and Game officials warn motorists that while GPS navigational systems can be accurate they can steer people wrong, especially in winter and in rural areas. Road closures and seasonal maintenance are rarely updated on navigational devices, according to the department.
