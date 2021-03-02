An Attleboro woman who police say crashed her car into a Haverhill restaurant has been charged with drunken driving and other offenses.
The crash occurred just after midnight on Feb. 13 and Olivia Reyes, 22, was arraigned Feb. 16 in Haverhill District Court on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, speeding and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Judge Cesar Archilla entered a not guilty plea on her behalf and scheduled a pretrial hearing for March 16 via Zoom, according to the Lawrence Eagle-Tribune.
Reyes is accused of crashing her car into Li’s Fine Asian Cuisine & Sushi Bar at the intersection of routes 125 and 121.
John Li, whose family owns the restaurant, told the Eagle-Tribune that the vehicle drove through the front windows and into the dining area, destroying a dozen or more tables and booths and a separating wall before crashing into the bar, which he said was destroyed.
The restaurant was closed at the time of the accident and no injuries were reported.
It was the third time in February that a vehicle had crashed into the restaurant and local officials are reviewing how the intersection might be made safer.
