Prosecutors say an Attleboro woman helped a man wanted in a fatal shooting last weekend at a Braintree mall to elude police, but her lawyer said Friday she did nothing wrong.
Samantha Schwartz, 27, of Forest Street, pleaded innocent Friday in Quincy District Court to a charge of accessory after the fact of murder.
Meanwhile, an arrest warrant was issued for the suspect, Julius Hammond-Desir, 19, of Maynard, charging him with murder, the Norfolk County district attorney’s said Friday afternoon.
Hammond-Desir, who remains at large, is accused of fatally shooting Dijoun Beasley, 26, of Boston, while Beasley was shopping at South Shore Plaza on Jan. 22. Beasley was unarmed, according to a press release from Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey and Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois.
Bail for Schwartz was set at $20,000 cash by Judge Maurice Flynn, who denied a request by prosecutors to require Schwartz to wear a GPS bracelet if she posts the money.
Beasley died at a hospital after being shot at the mall.
During her arraignment, prosecutors allege Schwartz helped the alleged killer leave the mall and hide from police, even bringing him to an apartment and feeding him, WBZ-TV in Boston reported.
But Schwartz’s lawyer, C.L. Malcolm of Boston, told The Sun Chronicle that while his client was at the mall and knows the suspected shooter, she denies any wrongdoing.
“She was at the mall but she had nothing to do with it. She had no knowledge of anything that happened. She was shocked and ran like everyone else did,” Malcolm said.
The defense lawyer said both men had guns and that after the shooting Schwartz ran to her car, just like others at the mall.
Malcolm said he could not offer many more details because he has not yet received all the information from prosecutors to prepare for trial.
“She asks everyone to keep an open mind until all the evidence is presented at trial. She looks forward to reuniting with her family and she asks that everyone respect their privacy,” Malcolm said.
Schwartz “looks forward to being acquitted once a jury has a chance to review all of the evidence,” Malcolm said.
Assistant District Attorney Anne Yas asked Judge Maurice Flynn to set bail at $200,000 cash.
The prosecutor cited Schwartz’s actions in the five days following the shooting, during which she did not go home and changed location repeatedly, according to the Norfolk County district attorney’s office.
Schwartz also has a criminal record and a history of failing to appear for court dates, according to the prosecutor.
Malcolm said Schwartz accompanied him to court Thursday to surrender to a warrant issued for her arrest. She was held overnight after booking at the Braintree police station for her arraignment Friday.
Authorities on Friday afternoon appealed for the public’s help in finding Hammond-Desir and say he may have changed his appearance since the shooting.
“The allegations are that Mr. Hammond-Desir shot an unarmed man to death at close range, so we urge you not to approach him but to call 911 if you see him,” Morrissey said.
Anyone with information relative to the incident is urged to call Braintree Police detectives at 781-794-8620, contact state police detectives at 781-830-4990 or email tips@braintreema.gov.