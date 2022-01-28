An Attleboro woman was scheduled to be arraigned Friday with being an accessory to the fatal shooting last week at the South Shore Plaza mall in Braintree.
Samantha Schwartz, 27, of Forest Street, faces a charge in Quincy District Court of being an accessory after the fact to murder, according to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey.
The charge stems from the fatal shooting Jan. 22 of Dijoun Beasley, who was shot at the mall and died later in the hospital, according to the Norfolk County district attorney’s office.
Schwartz was arrested about 3 p.m. Thursday in Quincy and was booked at the Braintree police department, according to a joint press release from Morrissey and Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois.
Authorities did not release details of the allegations against Schwartz and said more information will be released at her arraignment.
Anyone with information relative to the incident should call Braintree Police detectives at 781-794-8620, contact state police detectives781-830-4990 or e-mail tips@braintreema.gov