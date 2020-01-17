ATTLEBORO — A South Attleboro woman faces charges she was drunk when she was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident this past week on Route 1.
Stephanie M. Fairbanks, 32, of 97 Turner St., is charged with drunken driving, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, driving to endanger and driving without a license, according to court records.
She was arrested about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the driveway of her home after witnesses to the accident called police, according to records.
Witnesses told police a car parked at 1096 Washington St. (Route 1) was struck and pushed into the next parking space.
Fairbanks had a breath-alcohol test result that was twice the legal limit for intoxication and drove from the parking lot to her home a short distance away, according to court records.
No injuries were reported.
