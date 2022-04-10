REHOBOTH — An alleged intoxicated driver, who fled from police before crashing in a ditch last week, was placed on probation for a second-offense drunken driving conviction last month, according to court records.
Because of her probation status, Monique Hines, 35, of 148 Lindsey St., in Attleboro, is now being held in jail without bail and could face up to six months in jail for a probation violation.
Her case was continued to next month in Taunton District Court.
Hines was arrested last Monday night after she allegedly fled from police at speeds of about 80 mph on Fairview Avenue.
Police deployed stop sticks, a tire flattening device, to halt her car. She crashed into a ditch on Firetower Road after driving over the device.
According to court records, Hines pleaded guilty to a second-offense drunken driving charge on March 21 and was sentenced to a suspended six-month jail term with two years’ probation.
If a judge finds she violated the terms of her probation, the six-month jail term that was suspended could be imposed.
In addition to her probation woes, Hines faces a third-offense drunken driving charge in addition to charges of refusing to stop for police, driving to endanger, driving with a suspended license and resisting arrest, according to court records.
She has pleaded innocent.