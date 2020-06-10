ATTLEBORO — An Attleboro woman says her young mixed-race sons were riding their bikes around their neighborhood when an older white woman threatened to call police and said their outcome would be similar to that of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody last month.
Lindsay Giammarino said her two biracial sons, Kristian Ogletree, 10, and Kyden Ogletree, 9, were out riding their bikes with friends last Thursday night a block from their house when she received a phone call from her older son, saying an older woman was yelling at them and scaring them.
Giammarino, 41, said that when she walked over, her boys told their mom the woman said something like, “All the Caucasian kids can go home, and the black kids need to get off my property otherwise I’m calling the police, and what happened to George Floyd will happen to you.”
George Floyd was a 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis last month after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. His death has prompted international outrage and calls to end police brutality against the black community.
Giammarino, who is white, said she went to the woman’s house to get the full story and filmed their conversation so she would have evidence.
The older woman said children have been ringing her doorbell and running away, but blamed it on a white child. Giammarino said her sons were out playing with four friends, all of whom are white, and that other parents who were supervising said the kids were just riding bikes.
Regardless, even if her children had taken part in the doorbell prank Giammarino said it didn’t justify a racist threat against their lives.
In the video, Giammarino asked why the woman threatened her children.
The woman responds by saying she just told the boys they need to grow up, but when Giammarino interjects asking why she brought up George Floyd, the woman denies it had anything to do with race.
“I didn’t even think about their skin tone. It could be any guy that that happened to. He didn’t have to be black,” the woman said.
The woman said she brought up Floyd because he has been the center of the news lately.
“It’s going on. They’re stupid if they don’t watch TV,” she said. “They can see it on TV, don’t they? And they’re not dumb.”
Giammarino said before she arrived, the woman had already called the police.
Later, after she took her two boys home, Giammarino said a neighbor called her saying the police were at the woman’s house and looking for her.
Back at the woman’s house, Giammarino said a police officer told her the woman claimed Giammarino threatened her life, but resolved the issue after seeing the recorded video of their conversation.
When Giammarino brought up her side of the argument, trying to defend her two sons, she alleges the police officer agreed it was wrong but added, “Maybe next time you can ignore it. She’s old and set in her ways.”
The comment angered Giammarino who said, especially in light of recent protests for racial equality, ignoring things won’t change anything.
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said two officers did respond to the older woman’s house on Thursday night at her request, but that the officers are adamant they did not meet or speak with anyone else, including Giammarino. He said notes from the incident do not include Giammarino.
Giammarino denied that but did not have the names of the officers she claimed to have met.
She said when she was still married to her ex-husband, who is black, she witnessed many acts of racism in the Attleboro area, including run-ins with the police where she felt her ex-husband was targeted or treated unfairly because of the color of his skin. Her sons have also been the target of racial slurs by their peers at schools.
“I’ve seen it many times, sadly,” she said.
Heagney said it was “hard to speak to those allegations without more information but I certainly understand this woman’s concerns,.
“That’s not something this police department would support or condone. We certainly go out of our way to support every resident.
“My expectation is that everyone gets treated fairly, ethically and morally.”
Giammarino said she dropped the issue Thursday because she was more worried about making sure she was home to comfort her children, who were shaken by the experience.
Many of their friends live on the street where it happened, so Giammarino said she told them to stay on the opposite side of the road and to call her if the woman talks to them again.
And she repeated what she usually does: “You need to be very aware of your surroundings, and call me immediately if anything happens.”
On Thursday, that’s exactly what they did.
