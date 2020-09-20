ATTLEBORO -- A 53-year-old city woman was critically injured over the weekend after she crashed an ATV into a tree on Reynolds Street.
The victim, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where she was last reported in critical condition, Detective Lt. Timothy Cook Jr. said.
The accident occurred about 2 p.m. Saturday in the area of 97 Reynolds St.
Reynolds Street runs between Oakhill Avenue in Attleboro and Tremont Street in Rehoboth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.