ATTLEBORO — A city woman was arraigned Monday on a drunken driving charge Monday following a weekend crash in which her car hit a utility pole, police said.
Claire M. Terry, 61, of 286 South Main St., Apt. 2, was released on her own recognizance after pleading innocent in Attleboro District Court.
Terry was driving a van on Thacher Street about 12:20 a.m. Sunday when she hit a curb, flattening one of her tires, and the car struck a utility pole at Thacher and Grant streets, according to police.
She was treated at Sturdy Memorial Hospital for minor injuries, according to police.
She was arrested after an investigation by Officer Scott Charette.
