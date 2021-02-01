PLAINVILLE -- An Attleboro woman whose van hit the front porch of a house on East Bacon Street last week has been charged with drunken driving and other offenses.
Robin O’Neil, 27, was arrested following the accident, which occurred about 9:40 p.m. Thursday.
No injuries or major structural damage were reported.
In addition to drunken driving, O’Neil was charged in Wrentham District Court with driving to endanger and failing to drive within marked lanes, according to police.
