ATTLEBORO — A city woman is one of four people indicted in connection with prostitution stings at two Pawtucket spas.
Jenny Yi, 59, was arraigned this week in Providence Superior Court, according to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office.
She and the other suspects — Grace Kwon, 56, of Lincoln, R.I., Jeanson Derrico, 61, of Flushing, N.Y., and Yon Wood, 68, of Brooklyn, N.Y. — were indicted following an investigation by Pawtucket police and raids at Harmony Spa at 11 Benefit St., and Far East Therapy at 72 East St.
They face charges of racketeering, maintaining a place of common nuisance where prostitution existed, pandering, permitting prostitution, allowing an employee to operate unlicensed in a massage parlor and conspiracy to commit unlawful acts, according to the attorney general’s office.
The other suspects were scheduled to be arraigned March 18.
Yi’s lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.