ATTLEBORO -- A city woman faces manslaughter charges for allegedly selling fentanyl to a Norton woman who subsequently died of an overdose the day after she got out of a drug rehabilitation facility last year.

Sydney J. Dahmani, 23, of 35 Mulberry St., in Attleboro, pleaded not guilty last month and is free on $10,000 cash bail.

