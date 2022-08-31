ATTLEBORO -- A city woman faces manslaughter charges for allegedly selling fentanyl to a Norton woman who subsequently died of an overdose the day after she got out of a drug rehabilitation facility last year.
Sydney J. Dahmani, 23, of 35 Mulberry St., in Attleboro, pleaded not guilty last month and is free on $10,000 cash bail.
She is accused of causing the overdose death of 22-year-old Shannon Mulligan, who was found dead at her home at 81 Richardson Ave. in Norton on March 6, 2021, according to court records.
Mulligan was struggling with heroin and fentanyl addiction and had been released from the Brook Recovery Center in Abington the day before, according to court records.
She was working as a front office supervisor for Spire Properties, was the mother of a daughter and was a 2017 Norton High School graduate.
Dahmani’s lawyer, James Powderly of New Bedford, told The Sun Chronicle Wednesday that he could not discuss the allegations.
“She’s presumed innocent and we’ll let the legal process play out in court. It’s always a sad situation when there’s a death. As far as her culpability, the court process is going to take place,” Powderly said.
Dahmani was initially charged last October in Attleboro District Court with distributing fentanyl related to the investigation by Norton police and state police assigned to the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
Prosecutors then presented the case to a Bristol County grand jury which handed up the manslaughter count and other indictments in June.
In January 2021, Dahmani allegedly communicated with Mulligan, telling her “I got fire.” State police allege the term was a reference to fentanyl.
Mulligan replied that she was in a sober living facility “for now but I’ll grab when I get back,” court records say.
Dahmani allegedly messaged her again on Feb. 26, 2021 saying “I got sum fire lmk” -- an acronym for let me know -- but Mulligan did not reply until she was released from rehab on March 5, 2021.
During that conversation, police allege Dahmani arranged to sell Mulligan fentanyl and that Mulligan was going to sell a portion of it to a man.
“The conversations also indicate that Dahmani was well aware that Mulligan was in a detox facility trying to get clean and sober,” Luke Bonin, a state police detective, wrote in his report.
“Dahmani should have been aware that Mulligan should have been particularly susceptible to a fentanyl overdose upon release from a detox facility,” Bonin wrote.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
Dahmani was also indicted on charges of distribution of fentanyl related to the alleged sale to Mulligan.
In addition, the grand jury handed up indictments charging Dahmani with unlawful possession of a handgun and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
The charges are related to Dahmani’s arrest Oct. 1, 2021, in Attleboro where police also obtained a search warrant and allegedly found a .40 caliber handgun and suspected cocaine in her apartment.
At that time, according to a police report, Dahmani was living at 19 Falmouth St., in Attleboro.
Dahmani’s case is scheduled for a pretrial conference in October in superior court.
Dahmani also has charges pending in Attleboro District Court related to her arrest in May at a South Avenue apartment.
She was charged with unlawful possession of prescription pills. Attleboro police subsequently charged her with smuggling drugs after allegedly finding a bag of cocaine in her jail cell.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.