REHOBOTH -- A 35-year-old Attleboro woman was arrested Monday night on several charges, including a third offense of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Patrolman Paulo Mendes was monitoring traffic on Tremont Street at Chartley Plaza about 10:50 p.m. when he observed a white Chevy Silverado with a Massachusetts registration traveling south on Park Street (Route 118) well in excess of the posted 35 mph speed limit, police Sgt. James Casey said.
The vehicle turned onto Fairview Avenue, and Mendes clocked the vehicle's speed at one point in excess of 80 mph, Casey said, and the vehicle was observed not staying in its lane of travel and coming extremely close to striking several utility poles.
Casey deployed stop sticks at the intersection of Fairview and Anawan Street (Route 118), and after hitting them the vehicle continued on Fairview and turned onto Firetower Road before crashing into a ditch, Casey said.
Monique Hines of 148 Lindsey St., Attleboro, was taken into custody.
A subsequent investigation determined Hines had been driving under the influence of alcohol. She was taken to the police station where she was booked.
Hines was ordered held without bail due to an arrest warrant and was due to appear in Taunton District Court on the following charges: OUI liquor third offense, operating a motor vehicle as to endanger, failure to stop for police, resisting arrest, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license due to an OUI.