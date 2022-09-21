ATTLEBORO -- A city woman facing manslaughter charges in the fatal drug overdose of a Norton woman was freed from jail Tuesday after a drug charge in an unrelated criminal case against her was dropped.
Sydney J. Dahmani, 23, of 35 Mulberry St., was freed without bail after an appearance in Attleboro District Court on a drug case related to her arrest in May.
Dahmani has been charged with delivering drugs to a prisoner and two drug possession charges after police found a small bag of alleged cocaine in her holding cell at the Attleboro police station.
Her lawyer filed a motion to dismiss the charge for lack of probable cause but a prosecutor conceded the charge did not apply and requested it be thrown out.
Judge Edmund Mathers agreed and reduced her bail from $5,000 cash to personal recognizance or no bail at her lawyer’s request.
The case was related to an arrest at a South Avenue apartment. Two other charges, possession of prescription pills and possession of cocaine, are pending.
Dahmani has already posted $10,000 cash bail on the manslaughter case pending in Fall River Superior Court.
She has pleaded not guilty to selling fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid, to 22-year-old Shannon Mulligan of Norton, leading to her death on March 6, 2021, according to court records.
A pretrial conference was scheduled in the case next month.
