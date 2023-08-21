Mulligan, Heather
Heather Mulligan of Norton says her daughter Shannon, in photos on right, was sexually assaulted in high school and that “brought her down the wrong path.” She died of a fentanyl overdose in 2021.

 MARK STOCKWELL/SUN CHRONICLE file photo

NORTON — A 24-year-old Attleboro woman was sentenced to 3 to 5½ years in prison Monday for selling a lethal batch of fentanyl to a local woman despite knowing she was battling addiction and going through rehabilitation to stay sober.

Sydney Dahmani was sentenced in Fall River Superior Court after pleading guilty to manslaughter, according to court records.

