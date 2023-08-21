NORTON — A 24-year-old Attleboro woman was sentenced to 3 to 5½ years in prison Monday for selling a lethal batch of fentanyl to a local woman despite knowing she was battling addiction and going through rehabilitation to stay sober.
Sydney Dahmani was sentenced in Fall River Superior Court after pleading guilty to manslaughter, according to court records.
Dahmani admitted selling fentanyl to a friend, Shannon Mulligan, 22, of Norton, the day Mulligan was released from a drug rehabilitation facility in March 2021, according to a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
Mulligan was found dead in the early morning hours of March 6 at the Richardson Avenue home she shared with her family. She was discovered kneeling in the praying position by her bed, her mother, Heather Mulligan, told the Sun Chronicle in an interview last September
Mulligan, the mother of a 4-year-old girl, knew she had a drug issue and entered rehab in November 2020, according to her family and the district attorney’s office.
Prior to her death, Dahmani and Shannon Mulligan exchanged messages on Facebook during the time Mulligan was living at a drug rehab facility to get sober, according to DA spokesman Gregg Miliote.
Dahmani learned Mulligan was in rehab during an exchange in January 2021 and messaged Mulligan again a month later. But Mulligan did not respond until March 5, 2021, the day she was released from the facility and when the drug sale was made, Miliote said.
An autopsy determined the cause of death was acute fentanyl and cocaine intoxication, he said.
Dahmani’s social media account also revealed she had a “consciousness of guilt” about Mulligan’s death, telling someone afterward that she “had a body on her hands,” Miliote said.
Dahmani was also sentenced to concurrent 2 ½-year jail terms for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and unlawful possession of a handgun, according to court records.
In victim-impact statements, Shannon Mulligan’s mother, sister and father spoke of the unbearable loss they feel over her death and the pain of trying to explain her death to her daughter, Aria.
Heather Mulligan noted the coincidence that Dahmani was going to prison for selling fentanyl on National Fentanyl Awareness Day.
Mulligan said her daughter, an honor student and varsity athlete in high school, was a rape and domestic abuse survivor who turned to drugs to numb the pain.
But she wanted to get sober to continue her college education and raise her daughter. She said Shannon Mulligan was a few credits shy of her associate’s degree and intended to get a bachelor’s degree.
“Syndey’s actions not only took away Shannon’s future, she took away Aria’s future with her mother and our entire family,” Mulligan said.
The girl, Mulligan said, is now being raised by her and her family but “will never experience the healing touch of her real mother again.”
She thanked state police Detective Luke Bonin, who investigated the case, and the district attorney’s office for charging Dahmani with her daughter’s death.
However, Mulligan said she will work for changes in the law to enact tougher penalties for drug dealers so that her daughter’s death “will not be in vain.”
Shannon’s sister, Lindsey Mulligan, said in her statement that substance use disorder is stigmatized by society and Dahmani profited from those suffering with it.
“Sydney was no friend of Shannon like she likes to claim she was. A true friend would encourage and support their friend during their journey towards sobriety, not use their illness for profit by selling them deadly substances and tempting them any chance they can get,” Lindsey Mulligan said, adding her sister could have been celebrating three years of sobriety.
When she graduates college in June, Lindsey Mulligan said she wants to work as a substance abuse counselor to honor her sister and help those like her sister get sober.
Shannon Mulligan’s father, Eli Mulligan is a police officer in Rhode Island and has responded to numerous fatal overdoses and consoled their survivors. But nothing, he said, prepared him for the call he received about his daughter’s death.
“As empathetic as I tried to be, not once did I come anywhere near understanding the loss they all had endured,” Eli Mulligan said.
District Attorney Thomas Quinn III called the case a “terrible tragedy” that had a horrific impact on the family of the victim. He said he hoped they could heal from the “traumatic ordeal.”
“It is particularly offensive that the defendant was selling fentanyl to the victim, knowing that she was undergoing substance abuse rehabilitation,” Quinn said in a statement.
In addition to her prison sentence, Dahmani will forfeit over $3,000 police found in her car. They also found cocaine, drug-selling paraphernalia and a handgun when they executed a search warrant for her apartment, according to the district attorney’s office.
She has already served almost a year of her sentence in jail while awaiting trial but will now be transferred to the state’s prison for women in Framingham.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.