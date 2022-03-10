ATTLEBORO — A city woman was sentenced to four months in jail Thursday after pleading guilty to drug charges.
Desarary M. Summerville, 36, of 110 Knight Ave., admitted to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine and related drug charges in Attleboro District Court.
She was arrested Dec. 23 on a warrant for violating the conditions of her bail on a drug case a month earlier, according to court records.
Police found oxycodone pills in plastic baggies, 38 suboxone strips and drug paraphernalia in her car parked near the Larsen Senior Center in the city’s downtown, according to records.
The arrest came a month after Summerville was freed on bail after police stopped her car and found small amounts of fentanyl and crack cocaine in baggies, according to records.
In addition to the narcotics, police also found drug paraphernalia and seized $410 as narcotics proceeds. Summerville forfeited the cash as a result of her guilty plea.
Summerville was given credit for over two months she has been in jail awaiting trial.