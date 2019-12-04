ATTLEBORO — A city woman accused of driving drunk when she struck a utility pole in October was placed on probation Wednesday.
The case of Claire M. Terry, 61, of 286 South Main St., Apt. 2, was continued without a finding for one year in Attleboro District Court.
She was also ordered to attend alcohol driver education classes given to first-offenders.
Terry struck a utility pole on Thacher Street at about 12:30 a.m. Oct. 6. She was treated for minor injuries at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.