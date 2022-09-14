ATTLEBORO — A 21-year-old city woman charged with slashing her boyfriend with a knife was ordered held without bail Wednesday pending a dangerousness hearing.
Kaylee S. Smith of 8 Maple St., Apt. 3, pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.
Police were called to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday where the couple went to get the alleged victim treatment for a deep slash wound on his arm, according to police.
Police say Smith told them she acted in self-defense after an argument between her and her boyfriend turned physical at their apartment.
Detectives found a knife suspected of being used in the incident and a blood stain on the stairs, according to police. Smith is due back in court Sept. 22 for the dangerousness hearing.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.