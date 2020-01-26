ATTLEBORO—Susan Singer has no hair, anywhere.
She has lost it over the years beginning after an illness when she was just 19.
It was a traumatic experience for a young woman.
Now 56, the Attleboro resident and Maryland native characterized it as “devastating.”
She was always hiding or wearing hats, Singer said.
However, she didn’t let it stop her.
“I’m not one to get depressed," Singer said. “It was just another obstacle to overcome. You have to be joyful and keep going.”
The loss was not total in her younger years and the hair would come and go.
When she became pregnant with her sons, now grown and serving in the U.S. Navy, it would grow in thick and full.
But about four months after the births, it would go again.
About 20 years ago, when she was experiencing a time of great stress, it all fell out for good, she said.
Singer has a disease called alopecia which causes hair loss, and when Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, who represents the 7th Massachusetts District, announced this month she has the disease and posted a photo of herself bald for all the world to see, Singer thought it was about time she did the same.
“My impetus to do this was seeing her do it so openly,” Singer said. “It took me 16 or 17 years to come completely out. It took her four months. I’m so impressed by that.”
And now, all the world can see Singer too.
Alopecia affects women and men and is a disease in which the body’s immune system attacks the hair follicles.
As many as 6.8 million Americans have the condition, according to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation. Individuals have about a 2.1 percent chance of getting the disease.
Alopecia doesn’t destroy the follicles and sometimes the hair grows back.
And there are treatments which can help.
But they don’t always work, and they didn’t for Singer.
So at first, only her family and closest friends knew she was hairless.
When someone rang the doorbell of their Maryland home, her kids would hustle to get her wig to keep the secret.
“Always trying to hide that part of myself was difficult,” she said.
But gradually the circle of those who knew, grew, and Singer, who works as a website builder and moonlights getting bit parts in movies big and small, including one where she plays a “post apocalyptic (bald) bad ass,” became more confident.
When she served as a leader in the Boy Scouts Venturing program in Maryland, she was forced into revealing her condition when the scouts, teenage boys and girls, planned a 189-mile long river excursion that included rapids.
The rough water meant there was a likelihood of being bounced out at some point (which did happen and she has photos).
Such an event would almost certainly mean wig loss and stunned looks from her charges.
Usually, Singer only had to worry about surreptitiously applying eyelashes and eyebrow makeup in her wilderness tent, but the prospect of being exposed by the river was too much, so she “came out” to her scouts.
“I didn’t want to shock them so I sat them all down and told them,” she said.
That was in 2011.
“The kids were great about it,” Singer said. “One of them said I should get a brain tattoo.”
That was one of boys, of course.
But both boys and girls were “very supportive” she said.
Singer and her husband Keith moved to Attleboro about seven years ago for Keith’s job at Sensata.
And the process began again.
At first she didn’t tell anyone, but eventually got tired of “worrying about who was at the door.”
In 2018 she came out on her Facebook page.
At some point, she decorated her baldness with a flowery tattoo.
It took a long time and was painful, but people love it, Singer said.
Sometimes too much.
If she and Keith, who helped redesign the city’s Community Garden on Riverbank Road, go out to eat, interruptions happen.
People stop to say they love the tattoo, Singer said.
So sometimes she dons a wig she owns from the "Raquel Welch line" to hide her head, but not for the reasons of old.
She just wants to enjoy a meal in peace.
Singer said she’s found the locals more accepting of her alopecia than those she encountered during a trip to Florida where the reception was very cool for a hot state.
Besides being bothered by admirers of her tattoo during meals out, another negative is that some people think she has cancer and lost her hair because of chemo treatments.
People would come up to her and hug her, she said.
She’s grateful she's not ill and other than hair loss, which she said has saved her money and time with less hair care, combing, cleaning, shaving etc. -- she’s “pretty healthy.”
Appearing in public bald means she’d come along way in accepting herself the way she is and hoping others would too. And they have.
So now the world knows and she’s happy about it and hopes it will help others who may be “suffering in silence.”
She wants them to know they are not alone. There are at least four others she knows of in Attleboro with the disease, Singer said.
“By telling my story, I hope it inspires others, like Ayanna Pressley did,” she said. “I’m hoping they’ll be inspired to be the best they can be.”
