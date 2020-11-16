ATTLEBORO — A South Attleboro woman was sentenced Monday to 90 days of home confinement after admitting to giving a false name to police when she was arrested for drunken driving in North Attleboro.
Maria S. Avery, 34, of 59 Ellendale Road, will be also on probation for two years and must also enter a 14-day in-patient treatment program.
She was sentenced in Attleboro District Court to six months in jail with the first 90 days in home confinement and the balance suspended for the two-year probationary period. Avery must also submit to random alcohol testing while on probation and continue with alcohol counseling.
She pleaded guilty to a second-offense drunken driving charge, which was reduced from a third offense, and other related offenses.
The sentence was jointly recommended to Judge Michele Armour.
Avery was arrested about 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 4 by North Attleboro police on Route 1 near the Emerald Square mall. She gave a younger relative's name and was charged with a first offense drunken driving charge before admitting her true identity, according to police.
