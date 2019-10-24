ATTLEBORO — Police say a call for a woman having a stroke was actually a violent domestic assault allegedly committed by a woman on her 65-year-old mother.
The suspect, Michele C. Brooks, 47, pleaded innocent Thursday in Attleboro District Court to charges she tried to strangle and suffocate her mother before hitting her with a toy metal baseball bat.
Brooks was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Monday.
The incident was reported about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday when police and fire officials responded to a 911 call about a 65-year-old woman having a stroke at her Oakdale Street home.
But when police arrived they discovered that the woman, Mary Brooks, fled to a neighbor’s apartment with a bloody nose. The mother told the neighbor her daughter hit her with a baseball bat and threatened to kill her and herself, according to court records.
Mary Brooks told police she confronted her daughter about her drug use before the two argued. The daughter then allegedly tried to strangle her mother and stuff tissues in her mouth, according to court records.
“She then ran to the kitchen to get a small metal bat I keep next to the refrigerator (and) started batting me in the head and face and my feet to cripple me,” Mary Brooks wrote in an affidavit.
She told police her daughter threatened to kill her and smashed her cellphone and the house phone so she could not call for help, according to court records.
The mother said she bit her daughter’s hands during the struggle and was allegedly bitten in the nose and hand by her daughter.
The mother told police she faked having a stroke to get her daughter away from her before her daughter threatened her with a pair of scissors.
“Mary stated that at this time she was placed in immediate fear that she was going to die. Mary stated that she felt as though if she did not escape the residence Michele would kill her,” investigating officer Katelyn Hart wrote in her report.
Mary Brooks was treated at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
In court to obtain a restraining order against her daughter, the mother told a judge, “She tried to kill me.”
Michele Brooks, who denies the attack, was arrested at the scene after leaving to, she told police, report the incident to the apartment complex office, according to court records.
Her lawyer, Joshua Werner of Easton, said, “All they are is allegations.”
Brooks faces charges of assault and battery on a person over 60, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, two counts of strangulation or suffocation, attempted murder, intimidating a witness and uttering threats to kill.
During a dangerousness hearing, the prosecution is expected to argue the defendant should be held without bail for up to 120 days while they prepare for trial.
