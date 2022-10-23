Victoria Ziniti has a condition known as dwarfism, which means she’s short.
She’s 3-feet, 10-inches tall and her height creates problems in a world built for much taller people who are usually at least 5 feet, and even they are considered short.
Imagine reaching up for doorknobs, trying to see the top of counters in stores, lifting yourself into chairs and climbing into bed or walking along a sidewalk where someone may not see you and not being able to drive a car.
But Victoria Ziniti stands tall in a lot of other ways.
One of those ways is her push for a Dwarfism Awareness Day in Massachusetts.
She contacted State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, who was her math teacher in high school, to advocate for the day in the state Legislature and he did.
It passed the House and is awaiting action in the Senate.
Hawkins said the effort is important.
“This holiday will be to celebrate the significant accomplishments and contributions to our community from people with dwarfism,” he said.
And Ziniti appreciates his help.
“Mr. Hawkins and (legislative aide) Tara Major have been working with me,” she said. “They have been fantastic and are dedicated to getting it signed in Massachusetts.”
The actual day to be designated as Dwarfism Awareness Day is Oct. 25 which is Billy Barty’s birthday.
Barty, a 3-foot, 9-inch dwarf, was a movie actor in the 1950s and beyond who founded the organization “Little People of America” in 1957.
The day, Oct. 25, was chosen to honor him.
Little People of America has regional spring and fall conventions every year, which Ziniti attends with her family.
And there’s a national conference.
“It’s to celebrate who we are,” Ziniti said.
“Going there makes you feel good. You are around people who get it. It’s a sigh of relief because you are there to support each other.”
And there’s a lot to celebrate.
The Little People of America have to work harder to attain their goals simply by virtue of their stature and the difficulty of navigating a world built for bigger people.
If one wants to find out how skilled and smart the “Little People or America” are, they need only go to a convention.
There are doctors and lawyers, teachers and other professionals, as well as “ordinary Joes” doing the work many of us do in our daily lives.
Inspiration
Ziniti was partly inspired to take Attleboro’s Dwarfism Awareness Day to the state level by Mayor Paul Heroux.
The mayor started a ceremony in 2020 to celebrate Ziniti and the accomplishments of others with the condition.
There are more than 300 genetic disorders that cause dwarfism, but the most common is one called achondroplaisa, which occurs in about 1 out of every 40,000 births.
Ziniti said that could be what caused her condition, but it was never confirmed.
She said Dwarfism Awareness Day is important because a lot of people don’t understand the condition and many people think those with the condition are not as capable and intelligent as “tall” people.
But all that’s wrong and she’s a living example.
Ziniti, 30, and a lifelong Attleboro resident, will graduate from Rhode Island College in December with her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education.
Currently, she’s student teaching at the Bernard F. Norton Elementary School in Cumberland and will become certified to teach in Rhode Island upon graduation.
She hopes to attain certification in Massachusetts as well, and has already applied to begin work on her master’s degree in education, now required of most teachers.
Ziniti has worked as a paraprofessional at the Early Learning Center at Thacher Elementary School in Attleboro for years.
She graduated from Attleboro High School in 2011 and she has nothing but praise for her classmates.
Ziniti was never bullied or made fun of and the administration gave her extra time to walk to her classes on her shorter-than-normal legs in the old high school which was a sprawling building.
“High school was awesome,” Ziniti said. “Everyone was very supportive.”
She played on the field hockey team as a substitute.
“When I scored my first goal my coach went crazy,” Ziniti said.
And as a teenager, she was a champion baton twirler and qualified for a national competition.
Her experience as a paraprofessional at the Thacher Early Learning Center, and now as someone who will soon be a teacher of young children, was uplifting.
“Everyone was supportive,” she said.
Challenges
But there have been times when the going was tough.
She’s had jobs where she’s been ridiculed or bullied. And some people have followed her around in stores to take pictures of her.
“I’ve been bullied at some jobs and picked on,” Ziniti said. “They tried to bring down my self-esteem. But being at the ELC and at Norton helped me so much and to get my confidence back.”
Support from other teachers and administrators was key.
“As a little person it helped me to believe in myself,” she said. “It helped me to grow and learn to adapt and learn how to be a teacher in a classroom.”
Her mom, Donna Ziniti, drove her to the interview at The Sun Chronicle.
Donna has two other children who do not have dwarfism.
One daughter is 4-feet, 11-inches tall, but it’s not due to dwarfism.
“She’s just petite,” Donna said.
Donna said she raised Victoria to confront the challenges she would face in the world built for tall people and to work to overcome the obstacles on her own.
“I did not want adjustments made to her environment,” Donna said. “She’s done a great job and I’m very proud of her.”
Teaching career
Victoria remains enthusiastic about her teaching career.
She said it will start by substituting at Norton elementary.
“I love kids and teaching them,” she said, noting that she became interested in a teaching career after helping her mom in her daycare business.
Donna said Victoria would be right there with the toddlers on the floor teaching them.
Victoria said she may be better able to connect with the youngsters because she can look them in eye, being about the same height as many of them.
One incident which gave her great gratification occurred while she was at Thacher’s ELC.
Ziniti said there was an autistic child in the class who had not spoken a word during the term.
“This child had autism and spoke his first word to me,” she said. “It was cool. Maybe it was because I was at his eye level and that made him more comfortable.”
Meanwhile, the push to get Dwarfism Awareness Day in Massachusetts is not the final goal.
Ziniti said after that there will be a movement to take it national.
“I feel it’s important to have it national because it educates people to understand that we’re just like everybody else, just shorter.”
Asked if she preferred to be called Vicki or Victoria, she chose Victoria and the reason is simple.
It’s Latin for victory and that’s exactly where she’s headed.