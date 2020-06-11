ATTLEBORO — City police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing local woman who has not been seen for several days.
Cassandra Barber, 23, was last seen by her family on Sunday, according to the Attleboro Police Department.
She is described as 5 feet tall with a medium build, black hair, and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the police at 508-222-1212.
