ATTLEBORO
Stacy Biello barely had a chance to wear her high school class ring before it slipped off her finger during a nighttime walk on the beach with her boyfriend in 1991.
Then 17, Biello was devastated.
She turned on her car’s headlights in a desperate attempt to locate the ring in the sand at Westport’s Horseneck Beach and ended up locking her keys inside the car. Biello and her boyfriend then had to break the car window to get back in, and gave up their search.
All in all, it was a bad night.
But some time after — maybe a few days, maybe a few weeks — Kathleen Dugas found the ring during a visit to the beach with her friends.
Then 20, she didn’t know what to do with it but was sad it had become separated from its owner. So she put it in her jewelry box.
“I held onto it hoping that someday I’d be able to find (the owner),” Dugas, now 50, said.
That day came this week when, after 30 years, Dugas found Biello, the owner of the ring.
“For her to hold onto it for all of those years — it’s unbelievable,” Biello, now 47, said. “She’s a godsend.”
Dugas, who lives in Attleboro, said she searched for ring’s owner intermittently over the last few decades, and the piece of jewelry gave her a few clues.
She first got the idea to call Tiverton High, the school branded on the ring, about 10 years after she first found it. She asked if any alumni were looking for a lost ring, but got nowhere.
It went back into her jewelry box until she came upon it again about a year ago. She saw a tiny, cursive engraving inside the ring and used a magnifying glass to decipher the name.
A Facebook search then located Biello online, and though she now lives in Fall River, information on her profile listed her as a 1991 graduate of Tiverton High.
Dugas knew it was a match. She sent a message, but no response came. She posted about it on her own profile, asking for help or other clues, but eventually the search fizzled again.
But last week, Facebook dug up that post as a “memory” and Dugas found herself motivated to try again. Upon the advice of friends, she sent a picture of the ring and her phone number to a few of Biello’s friends, including her brother.
A few days later, her phone rang.
“I was in tears when I heard her voice,” Dugas said. “It was such a good feeling to be able to give it back to her after all of these years.”
Biello said she knew the ring was hers from the photo alone: Engraved on the ring was her birthstone, a soccer ball, her No. 15 jersey number and 1991, her class year.
It brought back memories long tucked away, including how hard her mother had worked to buy the ring, and how sad Biello was that she lost it so soon after. She called her mother right away to tell her the good news.
Dugas met Biello this week in Rehoboth and returned the ring to its rightful owner.
And after all these years, it still fit.
