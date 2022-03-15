ATTLEBORO — Jess Lesia Fasiak calls her family a couple of times day.
But it’s not to talk to her parents about their 6-year-old granddaughter or her work as a fashion blogger or to exchange recipes with her cousins.
She calls to see if the air raid sirens have sounded.
Fasiak, 34, an Attleboro resident, grew up in Chernivtsi, a college town of about 260,000 in western Ukraine, just north of the country’s border with Romania. So far, while it’s been flooded with refugees, it’s been out of the line of fire during the two-week-old Russian invasion of her homeland.
“I just want to see if they’re OK,” she says.
While she watches the news, horrified about what is happening in her homeland, she calls her family still living there “to stay up to date. They can tell me faster.”
As it happens, she says, “They are trying to calm me down.”
“They know I worry a lot about them,” she adds, noting she hasn’t been able to visit for nearly three years because of the global pandemic.
“They are staying strong,” Fasiak says. “I’m inspired by their courage right now.”
Two of her cousins cannot be reached. They volunteered for what the Ukranians call the “territorial defense forces,” a sort of National Guard, and were sent to the front lines.
“We have not heard from them in the last three days,” she said last week.
And because she believes in the power of prayer, she’s doing just that for them every day, as she is for the whole of Ukraine — “for God to protect them.”
“It doesn’t matter how strong you are; you need encouragement,” Fasiak says.
Ukrainians need help from people in the West. That’s why her Instagram account, @styledbylesia, has information on how to help and donate to Ukraine. And she hopes people will call their elected representatives to urge the easing of visa restrictions for refugees.
“My sister cannot come to me (without one),” she says.
Ukranian friends with family in Russia tell Fasiak that those relatives are not getting the facts about the war or the world’s reaction.
“They are zombified,” she says, believing the official line that Ukranians wanted to be saved by Russia. “They don’t want to listen.”
“(I) want people to know this is terror war Russia started. There is no excuse to what they are doing to innocent people. They don’t have a heart or a soul,” Fasiak says.
When she met her future husband shortly after coming to America 11 years ago, he told her “America split in two after 9/11. People were not as carefree, wearing pink glasses.”
While she’s some 4,500 miles away from the conflict, the invasion was her 9/11 moment. “My life will never be the same after this war,” she says.