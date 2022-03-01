As violence escalates in Ukraine, individuals and organizations in the area are trying to find ways to offer aid and support.
In Attleboro, a local woman is organizing a peaceful protest Saturday against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of his smaller neighbor.
“It’s imperative that I do something,” Barbara Clark said Tuesday.
She is calling for people to gather in the center of the city, The protest is set for the center of downtown, the intersection of Park, County and North and South Main streets, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
“It’s a way for people to show support locally for the people of Ukraine” Clark, 74, said. “I’m getting too old to go up to Boston (to protest).”
While Clark has taken part in other protests — first against the Vietnam War, then against U.S. support for regimes in Central America and other conflicts — this is more personal.
In the early ‘90s, she and her husband hosted a young exchange student from Ukraine. They have been in touch with him in recent days, she said.
“He’s in Kyiv with his family, living in an apartment building,” Clark said. “They tell us they can hear the bombs.”
She’s not naming the man out of fear for his and his family’s safety. But he’s sent them photos of his family and neighbors.
“They all have smiles,” she said.
Clark is asking participants in Saturday’s demonstration to bring signs and emblems in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukraine flag. She is also urging participants not to block the streets or sidewalks.
“We are asking that it be peaceful and non violent,” she said.
Area religious groups are also seeing to support Ukraine and war refugees.
Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fall River, which includes much of the Attleboro area, is encouraging Catholics to pray for peace in Ukraine, and Pope Francis has called for a day of prayer and fasting on Wednesday, which is Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent.
“I encourage believers in a special way to devote themselves intensely to prayer and fasting on that day. May the Queen of Peace protect the world from the folly of war,” the pontiff said last week as the threat of war loomed.
The Rev. Rodney Thibault, pastor of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in North Attleboro, said in an email that he’s encouraged members of his congregation to “heed the holy father‘s plea to keep a day of fasting and prayer” on Wednesday.
While no special events are planned at the moment, he said the situation in Ukraine “is certainly something I will be addressing publicly this weekend because, frankly, President Putin has acted illegally against international law and should be brought up on war crimes if and when the international community deems it appropriate. These are very bleak times for the world”
He said “the community here in North Attleboro will be holding up the Ukrainian people in prayer.”
Pastor David Meunier of Plainville Baptist Church said Norton-based Love from Above Ministries, which works with orphans in Romania, “is sending supplies to the Ukrainian border to help Christian hotel owners who have closed their hotels to normal operations and are taking in refugees fleeing the war zone.”
Meunier said his church “has designated nearly $3,000 of our emergency missionary relief fund toward that.” Donations for that effort can be sent to LFAministries.org.