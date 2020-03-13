ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro YMCA will be open to only local members this weekend and is closing completely next week and weekend.
All group exercise classes, scheduled programs, team practices, and Child Watch are cancelled as of Saturday and until further notice, YMCA officials also announced Friday.
“After speaking with local health officials and learning of the closing of Attleboro schools as of Monday, we feel it is our social responsibility at the Y to take the following precautions to help slow and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Attleboro YMCA CEO Robin McDonald said.
Both branches of the Attleboro YMCA, the downtown branch and the Pleasant Street (Route 123) location, also in Attleboro, will remain open for Attleboro YMCA members only on Saturday and Sunday.
“We will not offer reciprocal access from other YMCAs and we will not allow any guest or day passes,” McDonald said.
Both branches of the Attleboro Y will not open for member use while Attleboro schools are closed next week. The YMCA plans to shut its doors Monday through Sunday.
“We will then reevaluate about whether or not to extend the closing.” McDonald said.
To help members stay active, the Y will offer select remote group exercise offerings, workouts, and healthy tips via a closed Facebook group.
If you are enrolled in a paid program, the program director will contact you directly in the coming weeks about potential program credits.
The YMCA offers childcare at the downtown branch for the families of essential employees and health care workers. If you are an essential worker who will require care while schools are closed, contact Senior Child Care Director Carol Mahoney at cmahoney@attleboroymca.org or 508-409-0774.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we work through this situation, which is constantly changing,” McDonald said.
The Y will notify members of changes, and updates will also be posted on the website, attleboroymca.org.
