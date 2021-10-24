ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Youth Commission is planning to hold a diaper drive on Nov. 6.
It will run from 10 a.m. to noon at Attleboro High School outside Bray Auditorium at 100 Rathbun Willard Drive.
The drive is aiming to help families in need as the cost of diapers and just about everything else is going up.
“With prices of everyday necessities on the rise, the Attleboro Youth Commission wanted to do our part to help families in need,” AYC chair Sara Ribiero said in a press release.
The AYC will be collecting unopened packages of diapers, baby wipes, baby food, and formula which will be sent to local organizations for distribution.
The AYC is consists of Attleboro students grades 5 through 12.
The group participates in many events throughout the year such as the Ten Mile River clean-up, the drive-thru food drives, collecting for the 4th of July fireworks and Soup for HEAT to name a few.
The AYC is always looking for new members.
For additional information email AYC mentor Jay DiLisio at jaydilisio@gmail.com or call at 508-838-7328.
