ATTLEBORO — A retail pot shop to be named later is expected to open in the coming months in the former Cassey’s Pub on O’Neil Boulevard.
The zoning board of appeals has granted 220 O’Neil LLC a special permit and a variance to run the business at the site.
City ordinances call for marijuana businesses, which are only allowed in industrial zones, to be located at least 500 feet from “a place where children commonly congregate.”
The former Cassey’s is located 224 feet from a gymnastics studio on East Street.
On a 3-0 vote, the board allowed a variance of 276 feet and on a second 3-0 vote granted a special permit for the business.
The business has one year to open under the regulations or the variance and permit will expire.
According to plans submitted to the ZBA, the business will occupy 3,450 square feet of the 8,000-square-foot single-story building.
The rest will remain empty for now.
The building is on a lot just under one acre and fencing will secure the property along with video cameras.
The pot shop will occupy the left half of the structure as it’s viewed from the street.
It could become the third retail marijuana shop in the city, depending on how fast other applications are processed.
Nova Farms, located in a converted jewelry factory at 34 Extension St., opened in May of 2020 and a business called Terps is expected to open at 40 Forest St. in late winter or early spring, if all goes as planned.
That retail shop was newly constructed.
There was some opposition to the special permit and variance request for O’Neil Boulevard.
According to minutes of the public hearing, former city council member and president Frank Cook argued that the city ordinance governing marijuana businesses should be applied as written.
Marijuana businesses closer than 500 feet to a place where “children commonly congregate” should not be allowed, Cook said.
He said having the business that close to the gymnastics facility could have a negative influence on youngsters as they pass by and see it.
