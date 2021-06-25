ATTLEBORO — The zoning board of appeals has denied a needed variance for a marijuana cultivation and manufacturing facility on Bank Street.
The board voted 3-0 against the variance at a meeting earlier this month.
Michael Tajah owner of Ideal Bud LLC, had hoped to use an existing industrial building on a 3.2-acre lot at 129 Bank to establish the business.
To do that he needed a 45-foot variance because the building was less than 100 feet from a residential zone.
A number of neighbors attended a virtual public hearing on May 13 to speak against the project, including Maureen and Eddy Dionne of 19 Bicknell St., Dianne Marshall of 119 Bank St., Frank Cook of 32 Division St., Leila and Jason Neves of 15 Leroy and Don and Rosanne Tebeau of 4 High St.
One person, Tanuja Arany of 54 Todd Drive, spoke in favor and local attorney Ed Casey spoke neither for nor against.
Tajah did not apply for the special permit needed for the site and was in essence “testing the waters” to determine what the board thought about the variance, officials said.
Reached Friday by The Sun Chronicle, Tajah, who lives on Park Street, said he has plans to appeal the decision and still has hopes to establish the business in Attleboro.
“I’m very hopeful the town and residents will be willing to work with me moving forward,” he said.
He added that he may have failed to make it clear that there would be no customers coming to the facility because it would be only for cultivation and manufacturing.
“It wouldn’t be open to the public,” he said. “Nobody will enter the building except the employees.”
The board decided that the variance could not be granted “without detriment to the public good.”
It also decided that “a literal enforcement of the provisions would not constitute a hardship to the petitioner” and that Tajah “did not demonstrate any hardship associated with the shape, topography or configuration of the lot that would justify granting of the variance.”
In addition, Tajah needed three additional variances for which he did not apply.
Those variances were for 38 feet, 78 feet and 64 feet.
