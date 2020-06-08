ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Community Academy, an alternative high school on the Attleboro High School campus, held a social-distancing graduation last week on the softball field off Blue Pride Way.
Thirty-five graduates walked across the stage to receive their diplomas.
Due to restrictions of the pandemic, families were only able to see their child graduate from their vehicle, near the stage.
Principal Donna Maria Cameron addressed those gathered but other speeches and awards will take place at a later date when everyone is able to come together to celebrate, school officials say.
The graduates include: Summer Anderson, Sara Anderson, Pat Boss, Michael Bouchard, Sean Buzzell, Jordan Challis, Cameron Chase, Michaela Emond, Zane Gariepy, Zachary Giordano, Hannah Godfrey, Ben Hannon, Anatasia Harlow, Kayla Holmes, Nate King, Alex Kleib, Zack Lamb, Alexis Leonard, Roberto Lugo, Deven McCurry, Melissa Mirabile, Joey Mumford, Tan Olaska, Alyjah Parkinson, Ireland Patrick, Jose Rivera, James Ross, Carlos Soares, Tyler Smith, Emily Sprauge, Emily St. Don, Damian Stewart, Elijah Taylor, Tyray Thompson, and Astrid Yanes.
