ATTLEBORO — This year’s community-wide reading event, better known as the Big Read, kicks off this coming week.
The event, put on by the city library and its partners, involves residents reading the same book, with related activities held over the course of several weeks.
This year’s Big Read (1ABC) is “An American Sunrise,” a collection of poems by the country’s first Native American poet laureate, Joy Harjo.
The Big Read will kick off with Poetry in the Park from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8 at Balfour Riverwalk Park behind the library.
Sixteen community leaders and activists will read aloud a favorite poem of theirs about America’s past, present or future, or a poem they have written. There will be other activities for all ages.
Attendees are urged to bring a chair or a blanket, and everyone will receive a free copy of “An American Sunrise.”
Other Big Read activities include:
- “Learning from the Past in the Garden,” 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Capron Park. Master gardeners Kathi Gariepy and Danielle Cournoyer will host a discussion about growing beans, squash, and corn and their vital role in Native American gardens. Attendees will learn about the importance of native plants to our ecosystem and how to adapt traditional gardening methods to use in their own gardens.
- “Honoring: An Invitational Exhibition,” 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St. The exhibition will shine a light on workers/makers/providers. Using a range of art disciplines, it will present interpretations of Harjo’s poem “Honoring,” alongside reflections of individuals who selflessly kept people going during the COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibition will be on display through Saturday, Sept. 25.
- “Virtual forum with Harjo,” Wednesday, Sept. 22, starting at 7 p.m. Hear the renowned performer, writer and three-time U.S. poet laureate discuss the power of poetry and “An American Sunrise.” Harjo, author of nine books of poetry, several plays and children’s books, and two memoirs, “Crazy Brave” and “Poet Warrior,” will also answer questions from the audience. Hosted by An Unlikely Story bookstore in Plainville.
- “Tips for Researching Native American Ancestry in the Commonwealth,” 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. The virtual presentation will offer tips on how to begin researching New England Native American ancestry, with an emphasis on using local resources. The presentation will be led by David Allen Lambert, chief genealogist of American Ancestors by the New England Historic Genealogical Society. He also is an author of books on genealogical and historical topics, and is the tribal historian/genealogist of the Massachusett-Ponkapoag.
- “Celebrating the Earth and Nature in Daily Life,” noon to 1:15 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St. The museum will present the Wampanoag Artifacts and Replicas Exhibit Case, which includes tools used by the Wampanoag tribe to hunt, prepare food, and build structures. Attendees will learn about the Bronson Museum and the Wandering Bull Native American Crafts Store, two establishments from Attleboro’s past known for honoring Native traditions.
For more information and to register for the events, visit www.attleborolibrary.org.
