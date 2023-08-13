ATTLEBORO — This year’s community-wide Big Read is set to get underway in September, but it’s been a financial struggle, organizers say.
The Attleboro Public Library and its partners have been working diligently to plan the event, centered around the book, “Nothing to See Here” by Kevin Wilson.
However, organizers have been working with vastly reduced funding.
“For only the second time since 2007 Attleboro did not receive funding from the National Endowment for the Arts for their Big Read,” Library Director Amy Rhilinger said. “Organizing what is usually Attleboro’s NEA Big Read has been particularly challenging this year but we’re doing it.
“Because considerable thought and effort went into writing this grant application and inspired events were created as a result, key programs will continue as planned,” Rhilinger said.
That’s thanks to the generous financial support of the Attleboro Arts Museum, Bristol County Savings Bank, the Friends of Attleboro Public Library, and the Attleboro Public Library Board of Trustees, she said.
This year’s selection was chosen from a list of 15 available titles, Rhilinger said.
“This contemporary, popular and often humorous novel speaks to society’s need to create networks of support and to develop coping skills for when life gets too hot,” Rhilinger said.
In the modern fable, twins Bessie and Roland regularly spontaneously combust when their emotions grow strong. The story line follows Lillian, the unlikely nanny and childhood friend of the twins’ stepmother, the children, their blended family and additional hired help that starts to feel like family.
Much like parents and caregivers everywhere, it’s Lillian’s job to keep the children and their surroundings safe using improvised techniques and coping skills.
The programming Attleboro’s 1ABC Committee, which annually spearheads the Big Read, has created, will center around these coping skills, introducing the community to resources available right in our own backyard, Rhilinger said.
The kickoff event Sept. 9 will be “Creature Comforts,” an invitational exhibit at the Attleboro Arts Museum inspired by the stuffed animals that comfort stepbrother Timothy who sees his plush toys as almost human companions. Select artists will depict their own stuffed friends and share the memories that made them so special.
On Saturday, Nov. 18, ahead of the holiday season, community read partners will gather at the library to encourage the community to “Stress Less, Read More” in a community fair.
The fair will allow organizations to promote their area of expertise while also promoting mental health and well-being, Rhilinger said.
Many of these activities are seen in the book as nanny Lillian utilizes basketball, read-alouds, meditation and other strategies to bring a sense of calm and connection to the twins.
“Whether an individual’s chosen leisure activity is athletic, academic, indoor or outdoor, individual or social, there is sure to be an organization that will offer a sense of peace and stillness to this busy time of year,” Rhilinger said. “To emphasize our community’s love of reading, library staff will pair partner organizations and their specialized knowledge with matching book and movie titles.”
Additional community read events include a winter basketball clinic and tournament in collaboration with Bishop Feehan High School, the Attleboro Norton YMCA and others, and a reading celebration with Attleboro public schools and Bliss Brothers Dairy in the spring.
Details are still being finalized and will be made public as soon as they are available.