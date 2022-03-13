ATTLEBORO -- Among the hallways, cafeteria and gymnasium, there’s something new at Brennan Middle School that you might not typically find in a school. In a converted classroom, decorated with paper lanterns and filled with clothing racks, you’ll find The Brennan Boutique, a student-run shop.
The boutique is a project that has been largely undertaken by a group of fifth-grade students and their Social Studies teacher Dawn Greening. It runs similar to a thrift store, but donated clothes are available for students and their families who need them free of charge.
The project originated nearly two years ago with a different set of Greening’s students who were inspired upon reading a piece by environmental activist Jane Goodall. However, virtual learning due to the coronavirus pandemic put its implementation on pause until this school year when more of Greening’s students gained inspiration from the same piece and took up the project.
“It was talking about reducing, reusing and recycling, and we started thinking about how we could do that with clothes because a lot of the pollution in the world is coming from clothes,” student Annika Matlock said.
Since then, Greening and a network of around 50 students have worked together to set up shop.
But there is a specific group of seven, who Greening calls the “anchors” of the project, that have led the student effort. Matlock, along with Ocean De Oliveira, Reagan Lariviere, Veronica Chan, Jailey Baker, Victoria Van and Gigi come in during recess, give up personal time and manage the other students in order to keep the boutique running.
“It feels like we’re on a team…once you meet the people and actually know them it becomes fun,” Larivere said. That team worked for months to turn what was once just, as Baker said, “so many bags and piles of clothes,” into a true boutique, with clothes hung up and marked by size and category and decoration.
And over the last few months, they have begun to see their work pay off. With more and more donations coming in, what was once an issue of filling space has turned into a need for more.
“In the beginning, we were getting so excited about one donation … and now we have a full room of clothes and we are almost overwhelmed by them,” Matlock said.
But the students love the work, saying that the times they spend in the boutique, even recess, are the periods they look forward to most.
“We’re always so disappointed when recess is over and we have to come back to class,” Baker said.
When the students work at the boutique, they restock clothes, help students browse and keep the store neat and functional. In addition, nearly every one of the anchors is on the student council where in their roles they have advocated for their cause at meetings and beyond.
“It’s real world stuff that they’re able to apply to what they’re doing,” Greening said, adding that the project is “not only teaching them academics, it’s also teaching them life skills.”
This idea that teaching can go beyond the boundaries of the classroom is one that the faculty involved in the boutique deeply care about.
And perhaps its biggest proponent is Richard Allen, a math teacher at Brennan and president of the Attleboro Education Association. Allen has played a key role in helping to supervise the project, and he believes that the role teachers have in students’ lives goes beyond the classroom.
“I’m here to teach them math, but it’s more than that because we’re part of the community that we teach in, and these kids leave our school everyday and go home and then they come back,” he said. “(Projects like) this help make that connection between what’s happening in their lives and the classroom.”
Baker said one of the best ways the community can support the boutique is to spread the word among Brennan students and families for whom the shop is currently open.
“Even though it seems small, a really big way to help out is to just tell your friends about it,” she said.
And if someone wants to donate to the boutique, Greening encourages reaching out to her through the school.
Although the boutique’s growth has been at times overwhelming for the group, it doesn’t sound like they’d mind a little extra work.
“If they allowed me to,” said Greening, as the group nodded, grinning, “they’d ask me to be here all day long.”