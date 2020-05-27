ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux has submitted a $145.2 million budget for fiscal year 2021 built on the now shaky projections of state revenue made in January before the coronavirus decimated the Massachusetts economy.
With state receipts down $2.1 billion in April and likely to fall again this month, the impact on city and town governments is not yet known, but local leaders everywhere, including Heroux, are on guard.
The new budget year starts July 1.
The projections made by Gov. Charlie Baker earlier in the year are all the mayor had to go on, so that’s what he did after dealing with a projected $2 million deficit due to department requests and an expected $700,000 loss in local receipts due to the pandemic.
Local aid and school funding from the state remain big questions, he said when presenting the spending plan Tuesday to the city council.
The governor’s proposal in January was $6.8 million for the city’s general government and $42.8 million for schools.
The whole local aid package, which includes some other smaller amounts, was $50.6 million — more than a third of the entire budget.
Cuts to that would mean cuts to the budget or the use of money from the rainy day (stabilization) fund or this year’s surplus (free cash) to cover the loss.
“It is very important to note that this budget assumes that local aid and Chapter 70 (school funding) will remain consistent with the governor’s January budget submission,” Heroux told the council during a virtual meeting on Zoom. “That is a big assumption…if the state revenues do not live up to the governor’s January budget, we are going to have a revenue shortage.”
But Heroux said he has a Plan B if needed.
“If the city is not provided with revenues consistent with the governor’s January budget proposal, we have several tools available to us to re-balance the budget,” he said.
In addition to the surplus cash from this year and stabilization money, furloughs and layoffs could be used to cut costs, he said.
Heroux said the federal government may provide some cash, which would give some relief, but such an appropriation is not certain.
The current budget is balanced and maintains all jobs and services while representing a 2.2 percent increase over this year’s revised budget.
He noted, however, that it’s still not a budget that meets the city’s needs.
“There is no city department that is adequately funded, staffed or equipped,” Heroux told councilors.
In addition, current economic conditions have made it impossible for him to provide a cost of living pay raise for city employees, he said.
“The pandemic and subsequent self-induced economic slowdown reduced revenues at the local and state levels making any (increase) not something that the city is giving any exempt employee and not something that we are going to offer unions during contract negotiations in FY21,” he said.
But Heroux had good news for the school department.
He said he’s providing $2.25 million above the state-required minimum, known as "net school spending," for the third year in a row.
That amount includes another $200,000 for the special education stabilization fund, which provides additional cash if the city gets an unexpected influx of special education students who are more costly to educate.
The fund has a total of $400,000.
Heroux had bad news for the zoo.
A number of summer employees funded by the zoo’s admission fees and other revenue sources won’t be hired this year because the zoo has been closed for two months, which means it has lost of two months of income.
Meanwhile, residents will be paying more for some services.
Heroux proposed an increase in both water and sewer rates. He said each department has had only one increase in the last 10 years and those took place in FY 2014.
The mayor said increasing the rates is crucial to maintaining the cash surplus needed complete capital projects without borrowing.
Heroux proposed water and sewer rate increases of 50 cents each to $5.15 (10.75 percent) and $9.60 (5.49 percent) respectively.
Likewise he proposed an industrial sewer rate increase of 50 cents to $10.50 (5 percent).
Next year’s water and sewer budgets, which are fully funded by the rates, are currently proposed at $7.8 million and $10.3 million, respectively.
In February the mayor announced the trash fee would be going up by approximately $25 in the coming year, raising it to about $227 annually as the result of increasing disposal costs, especially in regard to recycling.
The city has a new five-year contract with Waste Management that calls for a disposal fee of $90 a ton, which is much more than the $15 a ton the city paid previously.
The city paid the company an $80,000 fee earlier this year to make up for the company’s losses.
A public hearing on the budget is slated for June 16 on all three budgets.
Right now the future of the city budget is iffy at best.
If revenue drops, changes will have to be made one way or another.
“Time will tell,” Heroux said. “We will work our way through if that happens.”
All three budgets are available for viewing at cityofattleboro.us. Click on “government” and then on “budget and capital improvements.”
