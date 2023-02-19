ATTLEBORO -- The city's newly-formed Community Crisis Intervention Team recently created a mission statement and decided which agencies out of about 20 at the table would serve on the steering committee.
In addition, the city’s health nurse Allison Brum updated the CCIT on a statewide hotline that those in crisis can call for immediate help.
That number is 833-773-2445.
The Behavioral Health Help Line is available 24/7, 365 days-a-year and is available for all residents of Massachusetts.
According to the website, “The Behavioral Health Help Line connects individuals and families to the full range of treatment services for mental health and substance use offered in Massachusetts, including outpatient, urgent, and immediate crisis care.”
The website says it offers "real-time support, initial clinical assessment and connection to the right evaluation and treatment.”
The mission of the team developed in Attleboro "is to provide a single point interface with the mental health system, as well as enhanced access to both criminal and inpatient alternatives for the person in crisis.
This collaboration provides the police and emergency service programs with new assessment, respite and treatment alternatives to reduce criminalization, use of emergency rooms and unnecessary hospitalization.”
Agencies appointed to the steering committee are Community Outreach Development, fire department, health nurse, public schools, Council On Aging, Police-POP Unit (Problem Oriented Policing), ARC of Bristol County, Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Fuller Hospital and New Hope.
Acting Mayor Jay DiLisio said the aim is to add the state’s Department of Mental Health and Community Counseling of Bristol County.
DiLisio, who brought the group together, said the session was productive.
“This group is building great momentum and things are moving rapidly,” he said in an emailed statement. “It is truly powerful to see so many of our community leaders united to find real solutions here in Attleboro.”
