ATTLEBORO -- The city's newly-formed Community Crisis Intervention Team recently created a mission statement and decided which agencies out of about 20 at the table would serve on the steering committee.

In addition, the city’s health nurse Allison Brum updated the CCIT on a statewide hotline that those in crisis can call for immediate help.

