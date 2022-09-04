Before Mayor Paul Heroux can challenge Sheriff Tom Hodgson for his job, he has to fend off two others in Tuesday’s Democratic party primary.
The other two Democrats running for the sheriff’s post are Nicholas Bernier, a lawyer from Fall River, and George McNeil of Somerset, who is a retired Somerset police chief.
Hodgson, 68, was appointed for a year to the post of sheriff before winning four six-year terms. He’s served a total of 25 years.
Heroux, 45, limited himself to three terms as mayor of Attleboro and declared a run for sheriff in January.
If elected, he will resign as mayor to take the job, he said.
Heroux said he’s campaigned in all 20 cities and towns in Bristol County and argues his education and experience makes him the best qualified candidate.
“The reason I feel that I am the best candidate…is because I’m the only candidate with experience in corrections,” he said in emailed comments, noting his experience in the Philadelphia jail system and the Massachusetts Department of Corrections.
“Running the county jail is the main job of a Massachusetts sheriff. I have experience managing larger budgets and more employees than either of my opponents. I also have experience winning elections.”
Nicholas Bernier is 37.
He has served as a prosecutor in all four district and juvenile courts in Bristol County.
His goal is to reduce recidivism.
“As an assistant district attorney he focused his attention on reducing repeat crimes by prioritizing resolutions that involved positive integrations back into the community after a sentence was served,” according to his website.
And in an emailed statement to The Sun Chronicle, Bernier emphasized that drug addiction and mental health issues are not being adequately addressed.
“I’ve served as a prosecutor in all four district and juvenile courts and I have actually seen the conditions inside of Bristol County jails personally (as an attorney),” he said. “As a District Court prosecutor, I interacted with current and future Bristol County Jail inmates on a daily basis, fashioning appropriate sentences (with drug rehabilitation if possible) and watching far too many return to District Court with the same mental health and substance abuse issues.”
McNeil, 59, served as Somerset’s police chief from 2014 to 2021.
He said he has the best background to run a jail system and is the most likely to beat Hodgson.
“I think I have the best chance to beat the current sheriff because of my years in law enforcement and teaching at a university,” he said during a telephone interview on Friday. “Having knowledge of a para-military structure is a huge asset to have when running for an office like this.”
McNeil taught at Bridgewater State University for 11 years.
He said the entire structure at the Bristol County Jail needs reorganization, including better pay for the employees who are the second lowest paid in the state.