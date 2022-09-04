Before Mayor Paul Heroux can challenge Sheriff Tom Hodgson for his job, he has to fend off two others in Tuesday’s Democratic party primary.

The other two Democrats running for the sheriff’s post are Nicholas Bernier, a lawyer from Fall River, and George McNeil of Somerset, who is a retired Somerset police chief.

Paul Heroux

Nicholas Bernier

George McNeil

