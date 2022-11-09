ATTLEBORO -- On a crisp Wednesday morning, Mayor Paul Heroux stood in the leaf-strewn backyard of his red-shingled 18th-century cottage and basked in the glow of victory.
The 46-year-old Democrat said in a post-election press conference that his slender win over veteran Republican Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson on Tuesday came down to the fact that the area’s voters recognized “it was time for a change.”
And he said he will move to implement the policies in the county’s correctional system that he campaigned on.
"I am tired, but I am glad that it is over," Heroux said, admitting he’d only gotten to sleep at 4:30 Wednesday morning.
He compared his win to his first run for mayor, defeating seven-term incumbent Kevin Dumas.
“Just like five years ago when I knocked off the second-longest serving mayor of Attleboro, it was time for change and people were ready," Heroux said.
Chatty and smiling, Heroux said as he faced a gaggle of print and broadcast reporters that, “I’ve been campaigning for 500 days straight.” He announced in January he would run for the sheriff's job, just after being sworn in for his third term as the city’s mayor.
He’ll keep doing the job of mayor until he takes over as sheriff, he said, but he’ll “start the clock ticking” on a special election to pick his successor by offering a letter of resignation in the next few days.
He said he'll likely take a couple of weeks off in the interim, and plans to keep living in Attleboro. Pointing over his shoulder to his 1790s vintage house on Newport Avenue, he said he could not find another one like it.
According to The Associated Press, with all precincts in the county reporting, Heroux defeated Hodgson 89,873 to 87,597, or 50.6% to 49.4%.
Heroux said Hodgson had not called to concede but added he expects a smooth transition into the sheriff’s office.
Heroux said his first priorities come January will be to establish standards with the staff, adding that the first and most important thing is honesty. He added he will listen to them and rely on their expertise.
“The worst thing I can do is think that I know everything,” he said
But he does want to implement policies he ran on, including evidence-based programs that measure how much recidivism is reduced and working to see the suicide rate among inmates in the county’s jails lowered.
Heroux said he’ll also focus on building discharge plans and improving correctional officers' working conditions.
He also said he’ll only serve two terms to avoid what he said would be wearing out his welcome.
One thing he won't do, he said, is follow Hodgson's practice of going to important events in a blue dress uniform, complete with badge and four-star insignia on the jacket, and a sidearm.
"For the first two years as mayor, I wore jeans and a white shirt to work every day," he said, adding he recently broke down and bought some chinos at Target.
Heroux said the city elections office has told him it will take about eight to nine weeks to set up a special election for a new mayor. He has just over a year left in his two-year term.
Heroux thanked his supporters for their efforts canvassing and sign-holding, especially in the southern parts of the county where he wasn’t as well known. In spite of that, he managed to pick up crucial wins in the cities of Fall River and New Bedford.
“We had no paid staff,” Heroux said, and pointed out that he served as his own campaign manager. He said that he ran his campaign as he did City Hall, letting various department heads do their jobs.
Heroux, an Attleboro native, has a degree in corrections and worked in the Philadelphia prison system and for the Massachusetts Department of Correction before winning a seat in the state Legislature in 2012.
Hodgson’s campaign did not respond to requests for comment from The Sun Chronicle, but the sheriff told WBUR radio in Boston that his tenure had been “a great run."
"Twenty-five years as sheriff the people of this county have given me their trust and their honor to serve, and I couldn't be more grateful,” he said. “It's now time to turn the page for the people of the county as they decided they want it to be this way.”
But Hodgson again brought up his claim that outside funding had contributed to his loss, saying it was “the George Soros and Mike Bloomberg groups who put in half a million dollars” against him.
According to the state’s Office of Campaign and Political Finance, The Working Families Party contributed over $242,000 in support of Heroux. Everytown for Gun Safety split nearly $200,000 between boosting Heroux and opposing Hodgson. Massachusetts Majority PAC, aligned with Gov. Charlie Baker, spent more than $124,000 backing Hodgson heading into November.
Heroux, at his press conference, noted that the so-called “dark money” contributions can be traced back to the conservative efforts to allow corporations and political action committees to offer financial support to candidates.