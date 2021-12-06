ATTLEBORO — After being canceled last holiday season because of the pandemic, the Holiday Happening made a welcome return Saturday, complete with a lavish Santa Parade and festivities at Highland Park.
Along the parade route of Dennis and Mechanic streets to the entrance to the former country club, adults and children lined the sidewalks, eagerly awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus.
The procession began at Capron Park and began rounding the corner of Mechanic Street just before 10:30 a.m., with an Attleboro police vehicle leading the way.
Featured in the parade were several vintage cars, military vehicles from the Massachusetts Military Vehicles Collectors Club, construction vehicles from Cryan Landscape, and representatives from various city organizations, such as the Attleboro Youth Commission, City of Attleboro Veterans Services, the Garden Club, Attleboro Public Library and the Jewelry City Steampunk Festival.
On a leash amid the local dignitaries was Mayor Paul Heroux’s dog Sashi, whom Heroux allowed to quickly greet the parade-goers as they proceeded to Highland Park.
At the rear of the parade, followed by a city fire truck, was Santa Claus in a red Thunderbird, waving happily to the spectators.
“It’s Santa! Oh, my goodness,” one adult exclaimed to an awestruck toddler in a stroller.
The parade had barely concluded before the spectators flocked to the Highland Park building, where the aroma of hot chocolate, cookies and cotton candy wafted through the main entrance.
Several local business, including Attleboro House of Pizza, Briggs Corner Pizzeria, and Sensata Technology, provided refreshments.
Outside, there were lines for hayrides and pony rides around the grounds of the former golf course.
In the main dining area, there were tables for raffles and arts and crafts activities for the children, with the line to greet Santa wrapping tightly around one corner of the ballroom.
A small stage was set up for the School of Rock Attleboro Show Team, which captivated the audience with their performances of “Ain’t It Fun” and “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This),” among other hit songs.
Megan Quinn of Attleboro, who brought her 5-year-old daughter Ava, was one of many patrons who welcomed the return of the event.
“Last year was really low-key,” Quinn said. “Now, we’re glad we get to go to events again, and it feels more like the holidays again.”
Quinn also appreciated how the former country club was utilized for the Holiday Happening. In previous years, it had been held in the Newell Shelter at Capron Park.
“It’s nice to have this facility opened up for this event,” Quinn said.
At one of the childrens’ arts and crafts tables, Jordan Ricci of Walpole and Honey Bertrand of Cumberland, sat down with their sons, 2-year-old Michael and 17-month-old Hugh, in one hand and two chocolate-chip cookies in the other. The two mothers, who are friends, were excited to be back celebrating with the community.
“We’re enjoying everything,” Ricci said. “It’s very sweet all around.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.