ATTLEBORO — The fourth annual Jewelry City Steampunk Festival will be virtual this year, with events starting Friday and running through Sunday.
New this year is a partnership with DoubleACS, Attleboro’s cable TV station, and WARA 1320 AM, the city’s radio station.
Both will rebroadcast, or broadcast live, portions of the festival’s programming.
There will be live and prerecorded programming on the Steampunks of New England Youtube page, two movies on the Kast application, a playlist on Spotify put together by Victor Ghastly of the performers Victor and the Bully, a stand-alone puzzle game and a scavenger hunt, meant to be played with the programs, both of which will be available at JewelryCitySteampunk.com.
These are all offered for free except for one program that costs $8.
The festival is usually a free, one-day event in downtown Attleboro, but the pandemic forced alternative plans. This year’s event is supported in part by a grant from the Attleboro Cultural Council, which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency, as well as by Attleboro Jewelers.
Go to www.jewelrycitysteampunk.com for the complete schedule and how to connect.
For more information email director@jewelrycitysteampunk.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.