ATTLEBORO — Mother Nature has thrown the recreation department a curve ball.
While the weather forecast originally looked good for the annual Kidz 4th Fun day on Saturday, it no longer does.
And Sunday doesn’t look good either, so the department has moved the event to Monday.
“With the weekend forecast looking bleak we have decided to move our annual Kidz 4th Fun event to Monday, July 5th," Recreation Director Dennis Walsh said in an email.
Other than the day change, everything else is the same.
It starts at 9 a.m. and goes to 11:30 a.m. at Poncin-Hewitt Recreation Complex at 429 Oak Hill Ave.
“Children will love our annual bike parade (to take place at approximately 10:15am) as they celebrate our nation’s independence by parading around the Poncin-Hewitt Complex on their decorated bicycles, tricycles, and scooters,” Walsh said.
Age-appropriate races for children age 13 and younger will include a baby-crawl race, three-legged race, wheel-barrel race, peanut-on-a-spoon race, potato-sack race, Sponge Bob race, watermelon roll and more.
The races for younger children go off first -- so be there early.
Parents should come ready to participate as adult versions of most games are offered, and are often the highlight of the day.
"In addition to Nate Adams donating his DJ services, the generosity of local residents, merchants and organizations allows us to provide complimentary hot dogs, chips and beverages for everyone," Walsh said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.