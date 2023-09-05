ATTLEBORO — With several area towns, including Foxboro, Mansfield, Norton and Plainville, taking in or expected to receive migrant families, the immigration issue is hitting home.
As part of The Literacy Center’s week-long celebration this week in honor of International Literacy Day Saturday, a roundtable discussion on the ongoing migrant crisis and immigration in Massachusetts is being held Wednesday.
A panel of immigration experts are scheduled to discuss the subject from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Attleboro Public Library, 74 North Main St.
“Immigration in Massachusetts: Facts & Myths,” will feature representatives from U.S. Customs and Immigration, Project Citizenship, and the Justice Center of Southeastern Massachusetts.
John J. McCarthy (USCIS), James Richardson (Project Citizenship), and Meagan Hecht (Justice Institute), will discuss the migrant crisis in the state and share insights on pathways for immigrants to come to the United States, receive visas, and pursue citizenship.
“Experts in immigration law and process, our panelists will be discussing and debunking information about the current migrant crisis occurring across the Commonwealth, as well as the process by which newcomers to the United States are able to work, live, and thrive in our communities,” Literacy Center Executive Director Amanda Blount said. “The vast majority of TLC’s students are immigrants and this panel will provide us with the opportunity to share some of what we know about immigration with the public.”
Mayor Cathleen DeSimone is scheduled to give opening remarks. Snacks and beverages will be served.
The Literacy Center’s literacy celebration began Tuesday evening with a virtual community storytelling event, “The Stories that Changed My Life.” It’s the center’s third annual such event.
To take in the event on Zoom, visit the above website.
International Literacy Week is a new initiative for The Literacy Center, and International Literacy Day was created by the United Nations and is celebrated around the world.
“We are marking the occasion with a few events aimed at celebrating, educating, and advancing our mission to help individuals on their path to self-sufficiency,” Blount said.
Other events include a “Literacy Love!” open house and coffee hour with staff, volunteers and students taking place at The Literacy Center, 80 North Main St., at 10 a.m. Thursday. There will be tours.
The center will hold a live-streamed virtual event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to provide info about their programs and raise funds.
The Literacy Center will host a “Family Literacy Picnic” in Balfour Riverwalk Park at 11 a.m. Saturday. Snacks, beverages, and children’s books will be provided. There will be various activities and storytelling.
And a community-wide literacy bingo game with prizes is taking place through Thursday.
Join online via Instagram, Facebook, and the center’s website to celebrate International Literacy Day Saturday. Throughout the day, videos, stories, and insights about literacy will be shared from around the world.
Also, The Literacy Center is conducting a fundraising campaign, with a goal of raising $5,000 Saturday to help fund its classes and programs.
“Literacy is so much more than learning to read and write,” Blount said. “It is about survival. It is about communication and information sharing. It is the foundation by which we build sustainable and peaceful societies.”