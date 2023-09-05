Landmarks Literacy Center
Literacy Center, Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — With several area towns, including Foxboro, Mansfield, Norton and Plainville, taking in or expected to receive migrant families, the immigration issue is hitting home.

As part of The Literacy Center’s week-long celebration this week in honor of International Literacy Day Saturday, a roundtable discussion on the ongoing migrant crisis and immigration in Massachusetts is being held Wednesday.