ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux not only talks the talk, but walks the walk. The trash walk, that is.
As he walks his dog Sashi around his Newport Avenue neighborhood, the mayor picks up whatever litter lies in his path, in addition to whatever Sashi leaves behind.
So one day the idea popped into his head that if everyone with a dog did what he does, the 910 streets and 27 square miles that make up Attleboro would look a lot better.
“I started thinking that if everyone who walks their dog picked up litter, Attleboro would look pretty clean and green,” he said in a post on his Facebook account.
The army of dogs and their moms and dads, as pet owners are often referred to now, would form a “canine cleanup crew,” he said.
And it would be a big crew.
All told, there are 3,358 licensed dogs in Attleboro, according to City Clerk Steve Withers.
If the mayor persuades them all to pick up trash, that would be a lot of trash.
The mayor said he’s been picking up trash for months in his own hood.
“I don’t like to walk past litter and leave it there,” Heroux said. “So in May, Sashi and I started picking it up. For each mile she and I walk, we typically pick up one grocery bag full of litter.”
As a result, the mayor decided to encourage others to do the same and promised them some good publicity.
“Going forward, when walking your dog, if you and your pup pick up litter and send me through a private text a picture of your pup with the litter your dog and you picked up and the street name you picked it up on, every Sunday I will post on this Facebook page all the pups and the litter they collect for all to see how good your pup is.”
While lately the mayor has been the recipient of trash talk because of the city’s new rubbish contract, which includes a $29 fee for the pickup of bulk items, a charge which starts in October, this idea has garnered him praise.
“Great idea. Go pooches, owners and Attleboro,” Marie Lucas LaGreca said in a post.
Vicki Cassidy Nason echoed her.
“What a great idea,” she said.
So did Joanne Dixon.
“What a terrific idea!!!” she said.
And some, like the mayor, started the pooch patrol months ago.
“We have also been “trash walking” with our dogs since May!!” Sheryl Blye LaFrance posted. “So tired of seeing people litter on Locust Street!”
Others without dogs like the idea, too.
“Loving this, Mayor!” Bobbie Moore said. “I do not have a dog, but can I take a picture of my trash bag w/ name of street — can I still play?”
Joan Silvio agreed.
“That’s a wonderful idea!!” she posted. “I don’t have a dog, but will help on my walks!!
But some were cool to the idea in the age of coronavirus.
“Just a note, I’m not picking anything because I don’t know what the item might contain,” Carol Willis posted, noting that the city Health Department warned her not to touch other items dumped on her street.
But for those who want to join the cause, gloves, a long-handled “grabber” or both are recommended.
